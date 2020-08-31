Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

Advancing gender equality through education, the sciences, culture, information and communication lies at the heart of UNESCO’s mandate, with Gender Equality constituting one of the two Global Priorities of the Organization since 2008.

UNESCO | Updated: 31-08-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 22:42 IST
UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality
During the time UNESCO is drafting its Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, it is important to reflect on how to best integrate gender equality considerations into such global normative frameworks. Image Credit: Wikimedia

UNESCO just released its new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality, which sets forth proposed elements of a Framework on Gender Equality and AI for further consideration, discussion and elaboration amongst various stakeholders.

Advancing gender equality through education, the sciences, culture, information and communication lies at the heart of UNESCO's mandate, with Gender Equality constituting one of the two Global Priorities of the Organization since 2008. UNESCO is therefore keen to adopt a gender equality lens in its ongoing work on artificial intelligence in all its programme areas.

Research, including UNESCO's 2019 report I'd Blush if I Could: closing gender divides in digital skills through education, unambiguously shows that the gender biases found in AI training data sets, algorithms and devices have the potential of spreading and reinforcing harmful gender stereotypes. These gender biases risk further stigmatizing and marginalizing women on a global scale. Considering the increasing ubiquity of AI in our societies, such biases put women at risk of being left behind in all realms of economic, political and social life. They may even offset some of the considerable progress that countries have made towards gender equality in the recent past.

AI also risks having a negative impact on women's economic empowerment and labour market opportunities by leading to job automation. Recent research by the IMF and the Institute for Women's Policy Research found that women are at a significantly higher risk of displacement due to job automation than men are. Indeed, the majority of workers holding jobs that face a high risk of automation, such as clerical, administrative, bookkeeping and cashier positions are women. It is therefore crucial that women are not left behind in terms of retraining and reskilling strategies to mitigate the impact of automation on job losses.

While AI poses significant threats to gender equality, it is important to recognize that AI also has the potential of making positive changes in our societies by challenging existing gender norms. For example, while an AI-powered recruitment software was found to discriminate against women, AI-powered gender-decoders help employers use gender-sensitive language to write job postings that are more inclusive in order to increase the diversity of their workforce. AI, therefore, has the potential of being part of the solution for advancing gender equality in our societies.

During the time UNESCO is drafting its Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, it is important to reflect on how to best integrate gender equality considerations into such global normative frameworks. It is also crucial to examine closely how AI codes of ethics can and should be implemented in practical terms. In order to explore these questions, UNESCO's Gender Equality Division initiated a Global Dialogue on Gender Equality and AI with leaders in AI, digital technology and gender equality from academia, civil society and the private sector.

This Report sets forth proposed elements of a Framework on Gender Equality and AI for further consideration, discussion and elaboration amongst various stakeholders. It shares the main findings from experts' contributions to UNESCO's Dialogue on Gender Equality and AI, as well as additional research and analysis. This is not a comprehensive exploration of the complexities of the AI ecosystem in all its manifestations and its intersections with gender equality. Rather, this is a starting point for conversation and action and has a particular focus on the private sector.

It argues for the need to 1. Establish a whole society view and mapping of the broader goals we seek to achieve; 2. Generate an understanding of AI Ethics Principles and how to position gender equality within them; 3. Reflect on possible approaches for operationalizing AI and Gender Equality Principles; 4. Identify and develop a funded multi-stakeholder action plan and coalition as a critical next step.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 19-yr-old man dies allegedly in police custody, SHO suspended

A 19-year-old man died allegedly in police custody in Uttar Pradeshs Raebareli district, prompting authorities to suspend a policeman over the matter, officials said on Monday. While the police claimed that Mohit alias Monu died as his heal...

Reliance Power defaults on payment of Rs 300 cr principal, interest

Reliance Power on Monday said it has defaulted on payment of principal and interest totalling to Rs 300.22 croreThe company defaulted on payment of Rs 300.22 crore, including interest amount of Rs 2.22 crore on July 31, 2020, it said in a B...

MP withdraws Sunday lockdown, eases curbs; no cinema relief

After the Centres Unlock 4 guidelines, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday announced withdrawal of statewide lockdown on Sundays, but cinema halls and swimming pools will continue to remain shut till September 30. Home Minister Narottam...

Pence reaffirms America's commitment to free and open Indo-Pacific

Vice President Mike Pence on Monday reaffirmed Americas commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and said a strong US-India partnership is in their strategic interests, amid China flexing its muscles in the region. Speaking at a virtual e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020