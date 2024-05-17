UNESCO Green Citizens team takes center stage at Global Trends Forum 2024

The UNESCO Green Citizens team, along with project owner Gisèle Kahatane, took center stage at the Global Trends Forum 2024, held on April 23, 2024. This forum, dedicated to exploring responsible innovation worldwide, provided a platform for the presentation of inspiring environmental action.

Armelle Arrou, Chief of Section for Partnerships and Outreach at UNESCO, introduced the UNESCO Green Citizens initiative, outlining its inception and inviting attendees to delve into the diverse environmental projects featured on its platform. The initiative was conceived in response to the emergence of innovative environmental initiatives across UNESCO sites, such as Geoparks and Biosphere Reserves. Its aim is to showcase how these grassroots efforts complement UNESCO's scientific and educational endeavors, amplifying their impact and inspiring others to engage in environmental protection.

Joining the forum from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gisèle Kahatane shared the story of her project, the Gorilla Ambassadors Program. Beginning her journey as a tour guide in the Virunga National Park, Gisèle observed a disconnect between the environment, the park's gorilla population, and the local community. Recognizing the root cause as a lack of information, she established the program to guide the community in safeguarding and preserving gorillas and their habitats. Gisèle emphasized her focus on youth involvement, aiming to equip the next generation with the knowledge and skills necessary to advocate for nature conservation and protect endangered species.

Additionally, attendees were treated to insights from Tamara Klink, a young sailor, writer, and UNESCO Green Citizens pathfinder. Through a short video, Tamara shared her reflections before embarking on an extraordinary overwintering journey to the Arctic the previous year.