Nigeria: Lagos State University Vice-Chancellor says, students will resume in batches

Lagos State University (LASU) Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun on August 31 has revealed that students of the institution would resume in batches beginning from September.

Speaking through a quoted statement on the school's official social media handle said 400, 500 and 600 levels students would resume first for a period of two months before other levels of students would come onboard. Saying Students would be permitted on campus only on days that they have lectures.

The VC in an interview with @Eko_897FM on Monday, announced that @LASUOfficial students are set to resume. First to resume for a duration of two months with intensive lectures would be 400, 500 and 600L students. Lectures would hold 9am – 3pm daily (1/2)#schoolsreopening — Lagos State University (@LASUOfficial) August 31, 2020

"The 400, 500, and 600 levels students would resume for a duration of two months with intensive lectures starting from 9 am – 3 pm daily for those that live off-campus.

"After the completion of 400 level,500 level and 600 level resumption; students at 200 level and 300 level are to resume for two months of lectures before the commencement of exams.

"Resumption for the students at the 200 level and 300 level was divided into different days of the week.

"On Mondays and Wednesdays, 300 level students would be on campus for lectures.

"On Tuesdays and Thursdays, 200 level students would be on campus in order to maintain social distancing," he said

Fagbohun said the decision was in a bid to protect the lives of the students and staff of Lagos State University and to prevent contracting the Coronavirus disease.

The VC noted that all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 had been put in place by the management.

Recall, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the weekend directed all tertiary institutions in the state to reopen on September 14, 2020.

According to him, all tertiary institutions in Lagos to reopen on September 14. Primary and secondary schools may tentatively be reopened by September 21.

