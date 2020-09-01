Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brainwaves study can tell if a worker can handle crisis situation, finds IIT Madras research

This makes sense because the 'theta band' of brainwaves has been thought to be responsible for the control process of working memory functions," he said. The institute plans to study potential of these EEG methods to improve human performance in various high-risk industries, thus opening a new paradigm to industrial safety and its relation to the real-time mental state of the worker.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 14:57 IST
Brainwaves study can tell if a worker can handle crisis situation, finds IIT Madras research

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have found a method to determine whether a worker has the mental capacity to handle a crisis in a factory or other high-stress jobs by measuring their brainwaves using an electroencephalogram (EEG). According to a study published in the Journal of Computers and Computer Engineering, the researchers found that EEG, a technique that measures brain activity, can measure the cognitive workload of human operators in a chemical plant control room.

EEG involves placing sensors on the scalp of the subject and measuring brainwave activity. The IIT research has found that measuring brainwaves can help in assessing the capability of an individual to respond to an emergency in real-time, which, in turn, could prevent accidents and mishaps. According to the team, the research has shown the potential of EEG to assess the cognitive workload of human operators in a chemical plant control room. The cognitive workload is the level of measurable mental effort that is expended by an individual to perform a task. High cognitive workload state of workers makes them prone to commit errors that can lead to accidents. "Human errors are the cause of nearly 70 per cent of industrial accidents, the world over. Human errors, whether at the planning or execution stage, depend not only on the skill of the worker but also on his or her mental state and sharpness at that time. Anybody's performance will become error-prone if there is a mismatch between the demands of the task which the person is responsible and their ability at that moment to handle it," said Rajagopalan Srinivasan, professor at Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Madras.

"Such a mismatch leads to high cognitive workload in human operators, often a precursor to poor performance. All our thoughts and activities are driven by electrical signals between the cells in our brain called brainwaves, which occur at different frequencies and are called alpha, beta, gamma, theta and delta. The relative magnitudes of these waves along with their variation are a signature of our thought process and current mental state," he added. The research team affixed sensors to the heads of six participants and had them perform eight tasks each.

"The nature of the tasks was to monitor a typical industrial section for any disturbances which if not controlled, by the participant, in a given time frame can lead to accidents. Thus, the nature of the job required them to understand the plant (industrial section) behaviour and take appropriate decisions and actions if any disturbance occurred. The disturbance increased their cognitive workload, and only if the correct decision was made, did the cognitive workload reduce. "Their results showed that the amount of Theta Waves could identify any mismatch between the worker's mental model of the process and the actual plant behaviour during abnormal situations. This makes sense because the 'theta band' of brainwaves has been thought to be responsible for the control process of working memory functions," he said.

The institute plans to study potential of these EEG methods to improve human performance in various high-risk industries, thus opening a new paradigm to industrial safety and its relation to the real-time mental state of the worker. "The EEG based approach can provide information about the cognitive workload of operators during training, which in turn can be used to fine-tune the training process itself. It can also provide targeted cues during learning, to improve the overall effectiveness of training," Srinivasan said.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Protiviti India drives growth with promotion of Managing Directors and other key leaders; continues new hiring for in-demand services

New Delhi India, Sept 1 ANIPRNewswire Leading consulting firm Protiviti Member Firm for India has promoted new Managing Directors in the following areas - Data Digital, Healthcare Life Sciences, Media Entertainment, Retail, and Global Del...

Mizoram assembly pays tribute to Pranab Mukherjee among others

The Mizoram assembly, on the first day of its three-day session on Tuesday, paid rich tributes to former president Pranab Mukherjee. Remembering Mukherjee, who died at the Army Research and Referral hospital in New Delhi on Monday, Chief Mi...

Russia's coronavirus case tally passes 1 million as schools reopen

Russias coronavirus case tally passed the 1 million mark on Tuesday as schools and educational institutions reopened across the worlds largest country with new mandatory safety precautions in place.Russia has the fourth highest case tally i...

Thai panel says officials impeded case against Red Bull heir

A panel appointed by Thailands prime minister to look into the handling of the criminal case against an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune involving a fatal hit-and-run incident has found there was a conspiracy to shield him from pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020