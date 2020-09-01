NYC delays start of school year to allow more prep time

NYC delays start of school year to allow more prep timePTI | Newyork | Updated: 01-09-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 20:31 IST
New York City is delaying sending students back to classrooms by 11 days to give teachers more time to prepare, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday
The development comes after de Blasio emphasized for months that the city's 1.1 million public school students need schools to resume in-person instruction this fall after the coronavirus abruptly forced a thorny plunge into remote learning in March
Even as other big U.S. school systems — including Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and Houston — decided to start the school year with students learning remotely, de Blasio stuck with a plan for a Sept. 10 hybrid reopening that was intended to feature as much classroom time as possible while still allowing for social distancing.
