Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha minister meets Guv to discuss final year varsity exams

The court also ruled that the UGC's directives to universities and colleges to hold final year exams by September 30, was well within its domain. A SC bench also said that if any state or Union Territory, in exercise of its jurisdiction under the Disaster Management Act, has decided that it is not possible to conduct the examination by September 30, then they can make an application to the UGC for extending the deadline.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:44 IST
Maha minister meets Guv to discuss final year varsity exams

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss the issue of conducting final year university examinations in light of the Supreme Court's order about the same. The minister of higher and technical education called on Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here and was accompanied by minister of state Prajakt Tanpure, an official release stated.

Upholding the Universities Grants Commission's guidelines, the Supreme Court had last week held that no state and university can promote students in the final year/terminal semester without holding examinations. The court also ruled that the UGC's directives to universities and colleges to hold final year exams by September 30, was well within its domain.

A SC bench also said that if any state or Union Territory, in exercise of its jurisdiction under the Disaster Management Act, has decided that it is not possible to conduct the examination by September 30, then they can make an application to the UGC for extending the deadline. On Monday, Samant had said that majority of the 13 non-agriculture universities in Maharashtra have urged the state government to seek an extension to hold the final year examinations and announce results by October 31.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Tech stocks boost futures ahead of private payrolls data

SP 500 futures rose on Wednesday for the ninth time in past ten sessions helped by a rally in tech stocks, as focus turns to economic data that is likely to show a jump in private jobs in August.The ADP National Employment report is expecte...

Delhi LG directs officers to start testing on demand

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed officers to augment the citys testing capacity by taking a few steps, including testing on demand, testing at the national capitals border points and at major construction sites to check t...

Messi's father arrives in Barcelona to discuss son's future

Lionel Messis father arrived in Spain early Wednesday and is expected to meet with Barcelona club officials to discuss his sons future. Jorge Messi, who is also Lionel Messis agent, landed in Barcelona from Argentina. He is expected to meet...

Embassy Industrial Park to invest Rs 300 cr to build warehousing project in Gurugram

Embassy Industrial Park on Wednesday announced an investment of Rs 300 crore to develop a 40 acre warehousing project at Bilaspur in Gurugram, as demand for storage space has risen from e-commerce players after the outbreak of COVID-19. Spr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020