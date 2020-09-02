October exams for class 10, 12 postponed in Maharashtra

The examination for those who failthe Class X and XII examinations of the state board, which isgenerally held in October, will be deferred this year, saidMaharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad

"Given the COVID-19 situation, we have decided topostpone the examinations," she told reporters here onWednesday

Asked when these exams would be conducted, theminister said the decision will be taken considering theprevailing situation in November or December.