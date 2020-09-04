Online teaching jobs quadruple on rise in edutech platforms: Report

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for online educational platforms, triggering a surge in demand for teaching job roles across the country, which has almost quadrupled, according to a report. It witnessed a 4x growth in the demand for professionals for online, e-learning and remote roles when compared to 2019, online job portal Naukri.com platform said in the report. The job listings for work from home roles in the education sector have also gone up by 3.5x after the pandemic, it added.

The top keywords posted by the recruiters are: 'teaching', 'counselling', 'training' and 'subject matter experts' on the Naukri.com platform. Further, the report said the movement towards online learning has expedited the need for teaching tools to adapt its delivery of study material for students.

This has boosted recruiter demand for a specific skill called 'instructional design' that combines education with technology and communication, it added. The importance of this skill is reflected in recruiter demand with instructional design searches up by 112 per cent year-on-year growth as of July 2020.

"The pandemic has challenged the notion of physical presence for better education and the quick shift to a digital model of teaching has only increased momentum for the latter," Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said. He added that recruiter demand for skills such as instructional design indicates that education is moving online and there is a need for professionals who can develop systems to optimise this shift for teachers and students. "The growth of education technology (edutech) platforms and increased hiring by these players indicates major reforms in the sector." Over 1,000 new jobs have been added to the Naukri.com platform in the education or teaching sector in July.

Top-six metro cities contribute to 55 per cent of jobs in the sector led by Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, the report said. Some key professionals that are in demand in the sector are teachers, counsellors, trainers, lecturers and professors, it added.

Teachers currently contribute to 16 per cent of the roles, counsellors contribute to 19 per cent and assistant professor and lecturer roles are 20 per cent of opportunities within the education or teaching industry, the report observed. The average salary for 'teacher' roles between Rs 2-5 lakhs per annum (LPA) and Rs 6-11 LPA for 'professor' roles.

The hiring of professionals in mid-level management roles gained spotlight in the sector when compared with hiring of freshers in the industry, as a result of the pandemic, it added..