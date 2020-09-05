Music school forms panel to probe sexual harassment charges

Music school Dhrupad Sansthan here has formed a committee to look into the sexual harassment allegations against two of its teachers. The allegations are against Akhilesh Gundecha and Ramakant Gundecha.

"Akhilesh Gundecha has stepped down from his position at the institute," a Santhan office-bearer said, adding that the committee shall look into the allegations levelled against him. Ramakant Gundecha died in November last year.