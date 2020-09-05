Left Menu
Over 20,000 youths in Guj to get govt jobs in five months

According to an official release, the chief minister said results of recruitment process for certain posts, which have already been completed, should be declared in the next three to five months. "Over 20,000 youths of the state will get state government jobs in the next five months.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-09-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 18:51 IST
Over 20,000 youths in Gujarat will get state government jobs in the next five months, as Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday directed recruitment agencies to fill various posts at the earliest. According to an official release, the chief minister said results of recruitment process for certain posts, which have already been completed, should be declared in the next three to five months.

"Over 20,000 youths of the state will get state government jobs in the next five months. The chief minister has taken this decision to give a wide range of opportunities to the youth of the state and provide high-quality tech-savvy manpower to the administration," the release stated. Rupani held a high-level meeting with officials of the Gujarat Public Service Commission, Subordinate Service Selection Board, Panchayat Service Selection Board, home department, general administration department and education department, it was stated.

As per the release, recruitment agencies have been asked to immediately complete procedures to fill 8,000 vacancies, for which the first phase of preliminary examination has been completed, and issue appointment letters. Moreover, the recruitment process for 9,650 posts advertised in various departments of the state government should also begin as soon as the COVID-19 situation abates, the release quoted Rupani as saying.

