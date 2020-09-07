Left Menu
Most expat women employed in Oman government sector are Indians

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 07-09-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 14:44 IST
Indian women have topped the list of number of expatriate females working in the government sector in Oman, according to an official data. According to the 2020 Statistical Yearbook data from National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) Oman, the number of Indian women employed in the government sector topped the list with 4,604 followed by 3,090 Egyptian women for the year 2019, the Gulf News reported.

According to the data, Indian women comprised 37 per cent of the total Indian workforce employed in the government sector in 2019. Even though the numbers may seem miniscule in comparison to the total number of Omani women employed in the government sector, which is 83,175, it carries weight in the context of expatriates working in government offices, the daily said. Sudanese women were third on this list, and non-Omani Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) women were the fewest, with only 36 employed in the public sector in Oman.

Nationalities that figure in the list of workforce in the government sector apart from Omanis are Indians, Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, Egyptians, Sudanese, Jordanians, other Arabs, GCC and other nationalities. In the private sector there are additional nationalities like Filipinos, Ugandans, Sri Lankans, Nepalese and Tanzanians.

Topping the list among expatriate women employed in the private sector are Bangladeshis with 41,376, followed by 38,684 other nationalities. Filipinas are third in this list with 33,687, with 27,683 Indian women, placed fourth. According to the data, the majority of the expatriate women workers were employed in the education sector, closely followed by human health and social activities, and other service activities. The skill levels of expatriate women were highest among technical and limited skills labourers, the report informs.

However, the August bulletin of NCSI for 2020 shows that there has been an 18.8 per cent decline in the expatriate workforce in the government sector and 12 per cent in the private sector compared to last year. The expatriate population has also reduced this year as compared to previous year by 10.2 per cent among Bangladeshis, 14.5 per cent among Indians, 11.9 per cent among Pakistanis and 1.1 per cent among Egyptians.

