Prefer Hindi as one of the three languages under NEP, suggests Vidya Bharati

Applauding the Modi government for the National Education Policy (NEP), Shreeram Arakoar, national general secretary of RSS-affiliate Vidya Bharati, said his organisation will launch an awareness campaign about the policy from September 11. Talking about the three-language formula under the policy, he said, "It would be better if Hindi is opted as one of the three languages prescribed by the National Education Policy, as there should be a single connecting language across the country." However, he underlined that it is a suggestion and no language can be imposed on anyone.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:29 IST
It would be better if Hindi is opted as one of the three languages under the National Education Policy as there should be a connecting language across the country, an RSS leader suggested on Monday. Applauding the Modi government for the National Education Policy (NEP), Shreeram Arakoar, national general secretary of RSS-affiliate Vidya Bharati, said his organisation will launch an awareness campaign about the policy from September 11.

Talking about the three-language formula under the policy, he said, "It would be better if Hindi is opted as one of the three languages prescribed by the National Education Policy, as there should be a single connecting language across the country." However, he underlined that it is a suggestion and no language can be imposed on anyone. Sharing details of the awareness campaign, the RSS leader said 'MyNEP competition' will be held in 13 languages from September 25 to October 2. It will be on four themes--India-centric education, holistic education, knowledge-based society and quality education.

There will be three categories in the competition, first for students of classes 9 to 12, second undergraduate and postgraduate levels, and the third category will be open to all, Arakoar said. "The NEP has recommended mother tongue as the primary medium of instruction for enhanced learning outcomes. In a similar spirit, most of the contests under the MyNEP competition will be held in 13 regional Indian languages, including Hindi and English, to reach out to students from diverse linguistic backgrounds. The participation itself will be an enriching experience for the contestants," he said.

The names of the winners will be announced by October 5. Cash prizes will be awarded in each category besides every contestant will receive a participation certificate. Since the National Education Policy itself is an outcome of wide-ranging democratic participation, the NEP awareness campaign will be spearheaded by young and passionate volunteers, the RSS leader added.

Vidya Bharati is the frontal organisation in the school education sector and runs around 13,000 schools across the country.

