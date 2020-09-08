Left Menu
Development News Edition

Angie Motshekga launches Teacher Connect application

Teacher Connect affords users the ability to connect, be a helpdesk, and provide learning and mentoring through real-time dashboards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:27 IST
Angie Motshekga launches Teacher Connect application
Motshekga launched the Teacher Connect app at Lemoshanang Teacher Development Centre in Atteridgeville, Pretoria. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has launched the Teacher Connect application, a free real time-based mentorship platform available via WhatsApp.

Teacher Connect affords users the ability to connect, be a helpdesk, and provide learning and mentoring through real-time dashboards.

The app is also integrated with Health Check – a COVID-19 digital risk assessment and mapping tool that will enable the Department of Health to track and monitor potential cases.

To access the app, teachers, parents and learners can save the Teacher Connect app number on 060 060 3333 to conduct a health check.

"This Teacher Connect is a one-stop digital solution for teachers and learners in the time of COVID-19 pandemic. It will greatly assist in the phased reopening of all the schools. This tool helps us to align with the health department's protocols on screening, testing and linkages to care," said the Minister on Tuesday.

Motshekga launched the Teacher Connect app at Lemoshanang Teacher Development Centre in Atteridgeville, Pretoria.

"It puts the non-pharmaceutical measures firmly in the hands of the schooling community, teachers, non-teaching staff, parents and learners," said Motshekga.

To make use of the app, teachers, parents and learners can log in on the platform to answer a few questions relating to COVID-19 symptoms and risk.

Teachers and the whole school community are required to do the health screen test all the time. Before entering the school premises, learners and staff should show that they have completed the daily health check and are cleared to continue to the school premises.

For those classified as a moderate or high risk, they will be entered into the Health department's tracking and tracing process.

"This is part and parcel of our final onslaught against COVID-19 as we gradually open our economy but also put everything in place to protect our education and all its related benefits.

"We think it will give some confidence to parents and caregivers about all the different safety measures that we are putting in place to make sure that our children in particular, and our teachers and entire school community remains safe," said Motshekga.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

BIGGER PICTURE-Teachers, parents, students scramble as U.S. schools reopen

By Lynsey Weatherspoon and Zachary Fagenson DURHAM, North Carolina, Sept 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - T he impossible task of being a teacher and a parent during a pandemic is enough to break a person, and on the Sunday before the first d...

Amazon's Bezos tops Forbes richest list, pandemic knocks Trump lower

Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos topped Forbes list of richest Americans for the third year in a row, while U.S. President Donald Trumps ranking dropped as the coronavirus pandemic slammed his office buildings, hotels and resorts, the maga...

Leading Indian IT company HCL sets up 1st development centre in Lanka

Indias leading IT company HCL has set up its first development centre in Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission here said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who attended the inauguration ceremony, spoke about Sri Lankas efforts to...

Feel quite strong just need to bowl more at training to get into rhythm: Delhi Capitals pacer Rabada

A lengthy lay-off has recharged his batteries and now, South African speedster Kagiso Rabada wants to log as many overs as possible in training to make sure that he hasnt forgotten how to bowl ahead of the IPL starting this month. The Delhi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020