Centre to set up Kendriya Vidyalaya in IIT Indore campus

Union Education Minister RameshPokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced that the country's1,242nd Kendriya Vidyalaya will be set up in the IndianInstitute of Technology Indore campus He said the move will be a "unique combination ofhigher and school education" Taking to Twitter, Nishank said, "I am very happy toshare that a new name is going to be added to the vast chainof Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Union Education Minister RameshPokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced that the country's1,242nd Kendriya Vidyalaya will be set up in the Indian Institute of Technology Indore campus

He said the move will be a "unique combination of higher and school education"

Taking to Twitter, Nishank said, "I am very happy to share that a new name is going to be added to the vast chain of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. The orders are being issued today (Tuesday) to open a Central School on the campus of IIT Indore." "I believe that the establishment of Central School on the campus of IIT Indore will be a unique combination of higher and school education. Warmest congratulations to all the students and parents who are going to be benefited," he further tweeted.

