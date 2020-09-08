Left Menu
Development News Edition

Worldreader, RJio tie-up to bring children's books for 15 cr JioPhone users

"Through Worldreader's BookSmart application on Jio phones, the partnership brings free children's books to more than 150 million beneficiaries from under-resourced households across India, most of whom are first-time internet users," Worldreader said in a statement. BookSmart will be accessible to JioPhone users through JioPhone's app store inside the education category.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 19:32 IST
Worldreader, RJio tie-up to bring children's books for 15 cr JioPhone users
Representative image Image Credit: worldreader.org

Global non-profit education organisation Worldreader on Tuesday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Reliance Jio to make accessible children's books to 15 crore JioPhone users. According to the 2019 Annual Status of Education Report on Early Years, nearly 80 per cent of Indian households have no reading materials at all. "Through Worldreader's BookSmart application on Jio phones, the partnership brings free children's books to more than 150 million beneficiaries from under-resourced households across India, most of whom are first-time internet users," Worldreader said in a statement.

BookSmart will be accessible to JioPhone users through JioPhone's app store inside the education category. BookSmart gives parents, caregivers, and pre- and primary-grade students access to a library of curated and age-appropriate books through the app. "We are excited to partner with Worldreader to bring a rich collection of digital storybooks to hundreds of millions of homes across India, during COVID times and beyond into the new normal too," a Jio spokesperson said. The BookSmart library includes books about health (including coronavirus hygiene), nature and science, language arts, social studies, as well as storybooks and folk tales. "We are thrilled to announce this partnership during Literacy Week. Joining forces with Reliance Jio will improve the lives of millions of families," Worldreader CEO and co-founder David Risher said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to block cotton, tomato product imports from China's Xinjiang over forced labor-CBP

The United States on Tuesday will move to block imports of cotton and tomato products from western Chinas Xinjiang region over allegations that they are produced with forced labor, officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Reut...

Tribal sisters gang-raped in Bengal; one dies by suicide, other fighting for life

Two tribal sisters were allegedly gang-raped in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, following which one of them died by suicide while the other girl is fighting for life at a hospital, police said on Tuesday. The two sisters, aged 16 and 14, ...

Buccaneers sign QB Rosen to practice squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen to their practice squad Tuesday. Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was released by the Dolphins on Saturday.He was 0-3 as...

Rhea Chakraborty arrest: Mainstream Bollywood silent, but actor finds support from several others

Actor Rhea Chakrabortys arrest on Tuesday in a drugs case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput found its echo on Twitter with several people in the Hindi film industry decrying the witch hunt and trial by media but some others speaki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020