India must convert COVID-19 crisis into opportunity: Niti CEO

Kant said the New Education Policy will take forward digital India's story and will significantly contribute in building the human capital. The NEP will ensure that India becomes a true knowledge superpower, the Niti Aayog CEO said.

Pune, Sep 9 (PTI)Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday said India was the youngest country with a "vibrant" startup eco-system and it must convert the present (COVID-19) crisis into an opportunity. He also said the country can successfully find solutions to massive challenges across sectors through the development of digital technology solutions.

"India is the youngest country in the world with a vibrant startup eco-system and therefore India must convert this (COVID-19) crisis into an opportunity by positioning itself as a great innovator and transformer," Kant said while delivering a lecture on 'Building A New India' at a deemed university here. Kant said the New Education Policy will take forward digital India's story and will significantly contribute in building the human capital.

The NEP will ensure that India becomes a true knowledge superpower, the Niti Aayog CEO said. "The NEP is a futuristic policy curated to cater to the needs of learners in the 21st Century. The policy focuses on critical thinking, experiential learning, interactive classrooms, integrated pedagogies and competence-based education," he said.

Kant added that the policy marks a welcome departure from archaic practices and pedagogies..

