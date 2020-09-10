Nigeria: Education Minister calls release of students, teachers in captivity

Nigeria's Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has called relevant stakeholders in the country to support the protection of schools, the release of students, and the teachers in captivity of Boko Haram and unknown individuals.

Adamu, in a statement quoted to commemorate the first International Day for the Protection of Education from Attack, said the protection of learners, Teaching and non-personnel, schools and learning centers from all forms of attacks was an obligation of government and all relevant stakeholders

This Year's theme is "Protect Education, Save a Generation." It is marked to recognize the fact that, all over the world, attacks on children continue unabated, as warring parties flout one of the most basic rules of war: the protection of children.

He stated that the Nigerian government is committed and believes in the protection of schools and learning centers across the country from violence and all forms of attacks.

While acknowledging that schools and other learning facilities in different locations in the country had over the years been subjects of attack by parties in conflicts and communal clashes especially Boko Haram, bandits, thugs, and unknown individuals and groups.

"There is a need for all stakeholders to appreciate and observe the sanctity of learning centers.

He decried that the abduction of Chibok girls, LEAH SHARIBU, and other learners and teachers at places of learning as an infringement on their rights to quality education and called for their immediate release by their abductors.

Calling the fact that Nigeria is a signatory to the most of existing global and continental instruments on education and child rights, the minister recalled that the country has demonstrated most of the instruments at the national level and integrated some others into our national laws and policies.

"As a nation, we are committed to observing all relevant international conventions for the protection of schools and learning centers and facilities from attack.

"Nigeria is a signatory to many of these instruments such as the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC); Convention against Discrimination in Education (CADE); International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) and among others.

He appealed to armed groups holding abducted students and teachers to release the captives, who he described as casualties of armed insurgency.

Adamu also called on communities to take ownership of the protection of schools in their environments as they remain the first point of contact with the school as well as first-line responders in the event of an attack. "Security agencies to further make more commitments and effort at ensuring the safety of schools and learning centers."