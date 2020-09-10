Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: Education Minister calls release of students, teachers in captivity

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 10-09-2020 09:04 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 09:04 IST
Nigeria: Education Minister calls release of students, teachers in captivity
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (Adamu Adamu)

Nigeria's Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has called relevant stakeholders in the country to support the protection of schools, the release of students, and the teachers in captivity of Boko Haram and unknown individuals.

Adamu, in a statement quoted to commemorate the first International Day for the Protection of Education from Attack, said the protection of learners, Teaching and non-personnel, schools and learning centers from all forms of attacks was an obligation of government and all relevant stakeholders

This Year's theme is "Protect Education, Save a Generation." It is marked to recognize the fact that, all over the world, attacks on children continue unabated, as warring parties flout one of the most basic rules of war: the protection of children.

He stated that the Nigerian government is committed and believes in the protection of schools and learning centers across the country from violence and all forms of attacks.

While acknowledging that schools and other learning facilities in different locations in the country had over the years been subjects of attack by parties in conflicts and communal clashes especially Boko Haram, bandits, thugs, and unknown individuals and groups.

"There is a need for all stakeholders to appreciate and observe the sanctity of learning centers.

He decried that the abduction of Chibok girls, LEAH SHARIBU, and other learners and teachers at places of learning as an infringement on their rights to quality education and called for their immediate release by their abductors.

Calling the fact that Nigeria is a signatory to the most of existing global and continental instruments on education and child rights, the minister recalled that the country has demonstrated most of the instruments at the national level and integrated some others into our national laws and policies.

"As a nation, we are committed to observing all relevant international conventions for the protection of schools and learning centers and facilities from attack.

"Nigeria is a signatory to many of these instruments such as the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC); Convention against Discrimination in Education (CADE); International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) and among others.

He appealed to armed groups holding abducted students and teachers to release the captives, who he described as casualties of armed insurgency.

Adamu also called on communities to take ownership of the protection of schools in their environments as they remain the first point of contact with the school as well as first-line responders in the event of an attack. "Security agencies to further make more commitments and effort at ensuring the safety of schools and learning centers."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Goldman banker seeks review of 1MDB charges in Malaysia

Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng has asked Malaysian prosecutors to review criminal charges against him for allegedly abetting the sale of 6.5 billion in bonds tied to 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB, his lawyer said on Thursday. The ...

Tennis-No secret to beating Serena, just fight until it's over: Azarenka

There is no secret to beating Serena Williams, says her U.S. Open semi-final opponent Victoria Azarenka, the only chance to win is to fight hard, execute well and remember the 23-times Grand Slam champion is never out of it, no matter the s...

Tennis-Sublime Thiem tames De Minaur to book US Open semi-final spot

Second seed Dominic Thiem delivered a sublime performance to dismantle Australian Alex de Minaur 6-1 6-2 6-4 on Wednesday and canter into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open.Thiem needed a little over two hours to record the win under the clos...

UN denounces Kabul attack targeting Afghan Vice President

The Vice President survived the attack but dozens of civilian casualties mostly bystanders were reported in the blast, which took place in a crowded part of the city. Relieved to hear AmrullahSaleh2 survived todays deplorable attack in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020