Delhi govt revokes fee-hike permission granted to top private school

The Delhi government has revoked the fee-hike permission granted to a top private school in Chanakyapuri, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday. "The fee hike permitted to the school is being revoked. It was found that certain facts were ignored while granting the permission," Sisodia told a press conference.

Earlier in the day, a group of parents of the students of the school met Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi. The deputy chief minister reiterated that no school is allowed to hike fees during the COVID-19 pandemic and that action will be taken against the defaulters.

"We have already made it clear that no school is allowed to hike fees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools are only allowed to charge tuition fees and no extra fees will be allowed to be levied till the schools reopen completely. Strict action will be taken against the defaulters," he said..