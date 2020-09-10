Left Menu
Centre increases 10-fold scholarship amount under ‘Pragati and Saksham’ schemes

Under Pragati scheme, all girls of UT Jammu and Kashmir belonging to families having annual income of Rs 8 lakh who shall be admitted in the AlCTE approved institutions for the session 2020-21 will be eligible for scholarship. Under Saksham scheme, all specially abled students with 40 per cent disability pursuing technical education at degree or diploma level belonging to families with annual income less than Rs 8 lakh would be eligible for the scholarship.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-09-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:41 IST
The Centre has enhanced 10-fold the scholarship amount under ‘Pragati and Saksham Scholarship Schemes' for students of Jammu and Kashmir from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 per annum. The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development had launched the schemes being implemented and offered by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to provide financial assistance to girls pursuing technical education besides supporting specially abled students for technical education, an official spokesman said here on Thursday.

"In a significant move, the central government has enhanced scholarship amount for the students of J&K under Pragati and Saksham Scholarship Schemes from Rs 5,000 per annum to Rs 50,000 per annum from current academic year 2020-2021," he said. Under Pragati scheme, all girls of UT Jammu and Kashmir belonging to families having annual income of Rs 8 lakh who shall be admitted in the AlCTE approved institutions for the session 2020-21 will be eligible for scholarship.

Under Saksham scheme, all specially abled students with 40 per cent disability pursuing technical education at degree or diploma level belonging to families with annual income less than Rs 8 lakh would be eligible for the scholarship. These two schemes are aimed at providing scholarship to the students studying within Jammu and Kashmir.

The application for availing these scholarships shall be invited for registration once in a year through National e-Scholarship Portal (NSP) of Government of India. Accordingly, all principals of engineering institutes of the Union territory have been asked to get the girl students and specially abled students pursuing technical education registered on the NSP portal.

