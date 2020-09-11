Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIFA endorses app to report match-fixing approaches

"The Red Button app provides this facility and will help players manage this considerable risk that, through no fault of their own, might confront them at any time." Under the collaboration agreement, FIFA will investigate confidential information submitted through the union-owned app, which is "built with technology that ensures no trace of a report is left on their smartphones," the announcement said.

PTI | Updated: 11-09-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 16:59 IST
FIFA endorses app to report match-fixing approaches
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

A smartphone app developed by the international soccer players' union allowing professional players to anonymously report match-fixing approaches was endorsed by FIFA on Friday. The "Red Button" whistleblower app ensures anonymity to protect players who otherwise may fear consequences to their career or personal safety, FIFPro said in a statement.

"With players facing disciplinary action for failing to report a match-fixing approach, there must be a way for them to do this without fear that they are putting themselves, their families and their careers in danger," FIFPro legal director Roy Vermeer said. "The Red Button app provides this facility and will help players manage this considerable risk that, through no fault of their own, might confront them at any time." Under the collaboration agreement, FIFA will investigate confidential information submitted through the union-owned app, which is "built with technology that ensures no trace of a report is left on their smartphones," the announcement said. The app, which is being distributed through national player associations, also gives players the option to submit contact information so investigators can contact them confidentially.

Soccer is the most-targeted sport by international organized crime, according to Europol — the European Union's agency for law enforcement cooperation. FIFA already has confidential reporting platforms — such as the FIFA Integrity app — that players can still use.

Oliver Jaberg, one of FIFA's top integrity and anti-doping officers, said they "look forward to collaborating with FIFPro on this new initiative." The Red Button app originated in a partnership between Finland's players association and government. Players across sports have a high-degree of trust in reporting systems managed by their union, according to a University of Liverpool Management School report.

On FIFPro's website, Samir Arab described how he rejected a 3,000 euro (USD 3,500) offer to fix a game when he played for Malta's under-21 national team in 2016. He said he was too scared to report it to soccer authorities. Police eventually investigated and Arab co-operated, but he was still banned from soccer for two years. "I lost two years of my career," Arab said in his endorsement of the union app. "I lost two years of progress."

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UK COVID-19 R rate rises to 1.0-1.2, epidemic could be growing

The reproduction R number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen and may be above 1, the Government Office for Science said on Friday, indicating a risk that the overall epidemic is growing. The UK R number is between 1.0 an...

England's COVID-19 infections doubling each week - Imperial College study

The spread of the coronavirus is speeding up across all parts of England with the number of cases doubling about every week, according to a new study by Imperial College, which will fuel concerns that renewed restrictions may need be introd...

Aggretsuko Season 4 likely to be out in 2021, what more we know

It is difficult to speculate when Aggretsuko Season 4 will be released. The third season completed on August 27, 2020 with remarkable success and fans are wondering when the fourth season will be out.The release of Aggretsuko Season 4 is no...

Two students, arrested under UAPA, released from Kerala jail after 10 months

Kochi, Sept 11 PTI Two students, arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in November last year for their alleged Maoist links, were released from jail on Friday, two days after a special NIA court granted them bail. The two-- ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020