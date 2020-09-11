Good suggestions by students giving SSC like making process time bound: Priyanka

Urging the government to listen to the youth, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said students giving Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exams have made many good suggestions such as completing the process in a time-bound manner. "Students giving SSC have given many good suggestions including completion of the examination process + all stages + final result in a fixed period based on a calendar," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"We support the youth who are speaking out in creative ways such as 'Rashtriya Berozgar Divas'," she said. The government should listen to the youth, the Congress leader added.

In another tweet earlier, Priyanka Gandhi also cited news reports to allege that there had been a "scam" in purchase of personal protection equipment kits in Uttar Pradesh. She alleged that there was a cycle of "scam, pretention of crackdown and then suppressing of the scam" in Uttar Pradesh.