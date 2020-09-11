COVID-19: R'than to give second chance to university students unable to appear for final year exams

University students in Rajasthan who are unable to take final year exams during the coronavirus crisis will be given another opportunity to appear for them, the state government said on Friday. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence.

Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati and Technical Education Minister Subhash Garg were also present at the meeting. It was decided that under the specific circumstances of the coronavirus crisis, if a student is unable to appear for an exam for any reason, a special exam will be conducted by the university for them, Gehlot said in a statement.

This will ensure that no student is deprived of the chance to appear for exams, he said. Final year and final semester exams of universities and colleges in the state will be conducted offline as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court and the University Grants Commission so that their credibility is maintained and no questions are raised on the legality of the degrees to be issued.