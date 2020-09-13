Left Menu
2 arrested for vandalism at Kolkata college

The duo was arrested for their role in vandalising the David Hare Training College on Ballygunge Circular Road on Friday night, they said. Not only the furniture in different rooms of the college were vandalised but also damages were caused to the electrical and internet setup. We are talking to them to find out who else was with them, the officer of the Ballygunge police station said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-09-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 11:43 IST
Two persons were arrested on Sunday in collection with the vandalism at a college in south Kolkata, police said. The duo was arrested for their role in vandalising the David Hare Training College on Ballygunge Circular Road on Friday night, they said.

Not only the furniture in different rooms of the college were vandalised but also damages were caused to the electrical and internet setup. Besides, ACs and routers were stolen from the college building, an officer said. The two arrested live in the slum behind the college, he said.

These two persons are not students of the college. We are talking to them to find out who else was with them, the officer of the Ballygunge police station said. Police said that they suspect a gang is involved in the incident that happened when the state was under total lockdown.

Online examinations are supposed to be held in the college, a teachers' training institution, on October 1. Since there was no CCTV in the college premises, police said they were finding it difficult to identify those behind the vandalism and ascertain how many people were involved in it.

Its not yet understood why they carried out such vandalism here. We are talking to them, the officer said..

