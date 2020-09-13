J-K: Security forces 'rescue' youth from Al-Badr ranks

Security forces have been able to “rescue” a youth from the ranks of the proscribed Al-Badr terror outfit in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said on Sunday. "After hectic efforts, police and security forces, with the help of parents, have been able to rescue one more terrorist, who had joined proscribed outfit Al-Badr sometime back," a police official said.

However, the identity of the youth has been kept a secret in order to ensure security. The official said the endeavour of the police has been to save lives and properties during confrontation or while dealing with militancy.

Several militants have laid down their arms in Kashmir since 2017 when police announced that they will accept offer to surrender of local militants even during ongoing encounters. Most of these militants surrendered after appeals by their families to shun the path of violence and return home..