Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: Security forces 'rescue' youth from Al-Badr ranks

The official said the endeavour of the police has been to save lives and properties during confrontation or while dealing with militancy. Several militants have laid down their arms in Kashmir since 2017 when police announced that they will accept offer to surrender of local militants even during ongoing encounters.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-09-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 17:00 IST
J-K: Security forces 'rescue' youth from Al-Badr ranks

Security forces have been able to “rescue” a youth from the ranks of the proscribed Al-Badr terror outfit in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said on Sunday. "After hectic efforts, police and security forces, with the help of parents, have been able to rescue one more terrorist, who had joined proscribed outfit Al-Badr sometime back," a police official said.

However, the identity of the youth has been kept a secret in order to ensure security. The official said the endeavour of the police has been to save lives and properties during confrontation or while dealing with militancy.

Several militants have laid down their arms in Kashmir since 2017 when police announced that they will accept offer to surrender of local militants even during ongoing encounters. Most of these militants surrendered after appeals by their families to shun the path of violence and return home..

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Drugs case: Siddaramaiah seeks impartial probe without any political motive

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday sought merciless action against those involved in drug peddling and substance abuse in the state, and said the investigation into the case has to be impartial and without any...

U.S. Gulf Coast oil firms brace for second strong hurricane in a month

Energy producers and communities along the U.S. Gulf Coast organized evacuations of residents and offshore workers on Sunday as they prepared for the second hurricane strike in less than a month. Tropical Storm Sally strengthened as it crep...

Spotless leader who dedicated his life to serving the poor: Nadda on Raghuvansh Singh

Expressing grief over the death of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said the former Union minister always gave priority to public service and that Bihar has lost a pro-people leaderIn a statement, Nadda remembered ...

No plans to contest elections; no retreat on airport lease stand: GTech

Group of Technology Companies GTech, the industry body of information technology IT companies in Kerala on Sunday dismissed reports of joining any alternative political movements or contesting the forthcoming civic body elections. GTech was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020