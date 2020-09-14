Left Menu
AASU-AJYCP's proposed party to be named 'Asom Jatiyo Parishad'

The outfit will welcome like-minded individuals and organisations from various communities that share similar interests and objectives, he said. Many people from various political parties, including the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which is part of the ruling coalition in the state, have expressed willingness to join the new party, Bhattacharjya said.

The political outfit to be floated by Assam's powerful students' organisations AASU and the AJYCP will be named the 'Asom Jatiyo Parishad'. Convenors of the Assam Advisory Committee (AAC) formed by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) made the announcement on Monday.

"The name was selected from three suggestions made during a meeting of the committee on Sunday," former Gauhati University professor Dr Krishna Gopal Bhattacharjya, one of the two convenors of the 16-member AAC, told reporters. The new political entity will be guided by the slogan 'ghore ghore aami' (we are in each household) to establish relations with each family in the state and not just seek votes during the elections, he said.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly is due early next year. Veteran politician Jagadish Bhuyan has been appointed as the coordinator of the party, he said.

The formation of the party till the booth-level will be completed by October 30, the committee's other convenor, former professor of Handique Girls' College, Basanta Deka, said. The party's constitution has almost been prepared and its state-level committee will be formed by the first week of November, he said.

The logo and the flag of the Asom Jatiyo Parishad, however, will be decided later, Deka said. The AASU and the AJYCP had on September 12 appointed Bhattacharjya and Deka as the two convenors of the AAC to take all decisions in forming the party and preparing its road map.

The new party will focus on clean governance and work for the development of various communities, Bhattacharya said. The outfit will welcome like-minded individuals and organisations from various communities that share similar interests and objectives, he said.

Many people from various political parties, including the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which is part of the ruling coalition in the state, have expressed willingness to join the new party, Bhattacharjya said. However, caution will be exercised in letting in members by examining their motives to join the new political entity, he said.

The AGP was formed by AASU leaders after the conclusion of the six-year-long Assam Movement with the signing of the Assam Accord in 1985. AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath, during a joint press conference with the AJYCP on September 12, had said the two organisations will remain students' bodies and will not be directly involved in the functioning of any political party.

The two organisations had formed the AAC on August 19 to give them suggestions on their political move. "The people of Assam expect a change from political parties. They hope that the weak socio-economic situation will be restructured and a foundation for a self-reliant state economy will be laid. The people of Assam also want a solution to the illegal immigrants' issue in the state," the committee had said.

AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi had said the Assam Accord will be the key agenda of the new party and it will adopt and maintain the 'Assam first; and will forever' policy..

