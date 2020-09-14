No plan to revise reservation norms under NEP: Education Minister
There is no plan to revise the existing reservation norms under the new National Education Policy, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Monday. Nishank made the comments in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha about whether the government plans to revise the existing reservation norms under the NEP. "There is no question of revising the reservation policy," Nishank said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 17:17 IST
There is no plan to revise the existing reservation norms under the new National Education Policy, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Monday. Nishank made the comments in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha about whether the government plans to revise the existing reservation norms under the NEP.
"There is no question of revising the reservation policy," Nishank said. The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet in July replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for "transformational reforms" in schools and higher education systems to make India a "global knowledge superpower".
- READ MORE ON:
- National Education Policy
- Lok Sabha
- India
- Union Cabinet
ALSO READ
National Education Policy landmark step in clearing anomalies in education sector: Jitendra Singh
Tamil Nadu forms panel to study National Education Policy, advise govt
PM, President, Governors, Vice-Chancellors to take part in meet on National Education Policy
Prakash Javadekar terms National Education Policy 2020 as revolutionary reform
New national education policy focuses on learning instead of studying, goes beyond curriculum to focus on critical thinking: PM Modi.