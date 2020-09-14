Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: UGC-NET exam postponed, to be conducted Sep 24 onwards

The Ministry of Education's testing agency on Monday postponed the National Eligibility Test (NET) after its dates were clashing with Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) exam. It will now be conducted September 24 onwards. "The National Testing Agency will be conducting ICAR exams on 16, 17, 22 and 23 September.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 18:33 IST
COVID-19: UGC-NET exam postponed, to be conducted Sep 24 onwards

The Ministry of Education's testing agency on Monday postponed the National Eligibility Test (NET) after its dates were clashing with Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) exam. The NET was scheduled to be conducted from September 16 to September 25. It will now be conducted September 24 onwards.

"The National Testing Agency will be conducting ICAR exams on 16, 17, 22 and 23 September. In view of that, UGC- NET 2020 Examination will now be held from September 24 onwards," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA. "This is due to some common candidates in both exams and the requests received thereof. The exact schedule of subject-wise and shift-wise details will be uploaded subsequently," she added.

The June 2020 exam along with various other exams had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The new schedule for various exams was released by the NTA in the last week of August..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Inbound passengers to Uttarakhand testing negative for COVID-19 can opt for test at border check post

All those who are inbound to Uttarakhand, who are given exemption from institutional and home quarantine by submitting their COVID-19 test result from an ICMR authorized lab, not earlier than 96 hours from time of travel can opt for taking ...

Video: Officer running away while shooting man with knife

A police officer fatally shot a Black man during a domestic disturbance call, prompting street protests that led to vandalism in Pennsylvania. Police posted the officers body camera video on social media, showing the man chasing the officer...

CPI(M) stages protest in Srinagar over supplementary Delhi riots charge sheet

Activists of the CPI M on Monday held a protest here against the naming of party general secretary Sitaram Yechury and others in the supplementary charge sheet in the Delhi riots case. They staged the dharna at Press Colony here as part of ...

Minor girl raped, video-graphed by five, one accused arrested: Police

A minor girl was abducted and gang-raped in Imalia Sultanpur village of Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh with the five accused video recording the incident and making the footage viral on social media later, police said on Monday. The main...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020