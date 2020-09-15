Left Menu
School teacher in WB hosts blood donation camp, distributes books on wedding eve

The 28-year-old, a philosophy teacher at a higher secondary school in East Medinipur, has further asked her father to procure saplings, which she would be handing out to the guests after her wedding on Tuesday. At least 32 people, including neighbours and relatives, donated blood at the camp that her father had set up outside their residence in Dhubulia area of Nadia district.

PTI | Krishnanagar | Updated: 15-09-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 12:58 IST
No feasts, no grand function, Noorjahan Khatun, a school teacher, celebrated her wedding eve in Bengal's Nadia district by organising a blood donation camp and distributing books among local students. The 28-year-old, a philosophy teacher at a higher secondary school in East Medinipur, has further asked her father to procure saplings, which she would be handing out to the guests after her wedding on Tuesday.

At least 32 people, including neighbours and relatives, donated blood at the camp that her father had set up outside their residence in Dhubulia area of Nadia district. "I had heard that blood banks were running dry amid the COVID-19 crisis. This was my small effort to help people during medical emergencies.

"The book distribution programme, too, was a gesture on my part to appreciate the efforts of children who have done well in their board exams," Khatun, who is set to tie the knot with Murshidabad resident Obidur Rahman, also a school teacher, said. Rustam Ali Sheikh, her father, said the neighbours and relatives were happy to have associated with the cause.

"When my daughter wanted me to arrange a blood donation camp to mark her wedding, I was more than willing to do the needful. I have also bought saplings for distribution after the wedding," Sheikh said. Arabinda Biswas, the BDO of Krishnanagar Block-2, lauded Khatun for her noble gesture.

Biswas was present during the book distribution programme on Monday..

