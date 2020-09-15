Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre approves AIIMS for Bihar's Darbhanga

The establishment of new AIIMS involves creation of hospital, teaching block for medical and nursing courses, residential complex and allied facilities/services, broadly on the pattern of AIIMS, New Delhi. The objective is to establish the new AIIMS as Institution of National Importance for providing quality tertiary healthcare, medical education, nursing education and research in the region, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:39 IST
Centre approves AIIMS for Bihar's Darbhanga

The Union Cabinet has approved establishment of a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bihar’s Darbhanga, an official statement said on Tuesday. The institute will come up under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) at a total cost of Rs 1,264 crore, it said. The new AIIMS is likely to be completed within a period of 48 months from the date of the approval by the Centre, the statement said. It will add 100 undergraduate (MBBS) seats, 60 B.Sc. (Nursing) seats and will have 15-20 Super Specialty Departments and 750 hospital beds, the statement said. Going by the data from the AIIMS already functioning, it is expected that each new AIIMS will cater to around 2,000 OPD patients per day and around 1,000 IPD patients per month. The PG and DM/M.Ch super-specialty courses will also be started in due course, the statement said. The establishment of new AIIMS involves creation of hospital, teaching block for medical and nursing courses, residential complex and allied facilities/services, broadly on the pattern of AIIMS, New Delhi. and other six new AIIMS taken up under Phase-I of PMSSY. The objective is to establish the new AIIMS as Institution of National Importance for providing quality tertiary healthcare, medical education, nursing education and research in the region, the statement said. The 750 beds will include emergency and trauma beds, ICU beds, AYUSH beds, private beds and Specialty and Super Specialty beds, the statement said. In addition, there will be a medical college, AYUSH Block, auditorium, night shelter, guest house, hostels and residential facilities. The establishment of the new AIIMS will create capital assets for which requisite specialized manpower will be created, based on the pattern of the six new AIIMS, for their operations and maintenance, the statement said. The recurring cost on these institutions shall be met through Grant-in-Aid to them from Plan Budget Head of PMSSY of Ministry of Health.

The operations and maintenance expenses on new AIIMS are also fully borne by the Central Government, it said. The statement said the setting up of new AIIMS would not only transform health education and training but also address the shortfall of health care professionals in the region. It will serve the dual purpose of providing super specialty healthcare to the population while also help create a large pool of doctors and other health workers in the region that can be available for primary and secondary level institutions / facilities being created under National Health Mission (NHM). Setting up new AIIMS in the state will lead to employment generation for nearly 3,000 persons in various faculty and non-faculty posts, the statement said Further, indirect employment generation will take place due to facilities and services like shopping centre, canteens, etc. coming in the vicinity, it said.

The construction activity involved for creation of the physical infrastructure for the AIIMS Darbhanga is also expected to generate substantial employment during the construction phase as well, the statement highlighted..

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Jheeram Ghati: HC grants interim stay on probe into fresh FIR

The Chhattisgarh High Court has stayed investigation into a fresh FIR registered in May this year by the Bastar Police in connection with the 2013 Jheeram Ghati Naxal attack in which 29 people, including leaders of state Congress, were kill...

Justin Langer hopeful of Steve Smith's return for series decider

Australia coach Justin Langer is optimistic of star batsman Steve Smiths inclusion in the playing XI for the series decider on Wednesday. Smith was struck on the side of the helmet by a throwdown during the practice session. The right-hande...

Govt approves crucial Palwal-Sonipat rail project, will decongest NCR network

The government Tuesday approved the construction of the crucial Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project from Palwal to Sonipat which will decongest the railway network in the National Capital Region and connect unserved areas of Haryana. The ...

SC restrains Sudarshan TV from telecasting two episodes of ‘Bindas Bol’ programme

The Supreme Court Tuesday restrained Sudarshan TV from telecasting two episodes of Bindas Bol program, which are scheduled for today and tomorrow, saying it prima facie appears tovilify the Muslim community. At this stage, prima facie it do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020