HC asks DU to expedite results of online open book exams

The court directed the varsity to issue letters to principals of all its affiliated colleges highlighting the need for expediting the evaluation process and expeditiously declaring results. The court asked the varsity to issue a circular that the last date for applying for comfort (assurance) letter by postgraduate and undergraduate students, who are seeking admission in foreign universities, is September 18.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 17:01 IST
Representative image

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked Delhi University and its examiners to expedite the evaluation process of online open-book examination (OBE) and declare the results preferably by the first week of October. The court directed the varsity to issue letters to principals of all its affiliated colleges highlighting the need for expediting the evaluation process and expeditiously declaring results.

The court asked the varsity to issue a circular that the last date for applying for comfort (assurance) letter by postgraduate and undergraduate students, who are seeking admission in foreign universities, is September 18. It said the results of concerned postgraduate students, who are seeking to travel abroad for higher studies, be declared on before September 28.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said the results of postgraduate students, who wish to go abroad for higher studies, be uploaded on the Delhi University's portal the same day on the letterhead of the varsity along with a digital signature by the concerned official without a rider that the result is provided. The students can also download the result from the website. Regarding the undergraduate final year students, who are seeking admission in foreign universities, the court was assured by the varsity officials that the letter finalized by them for undergraduate students containing provisional results shall be directly sent to the foreign university well within the cut-off date.

So if the cut-off date fixed by a foreign university for submitting documents is September 17, the Delhi University will issue the letter to them on priority by September 17. The court said after sending the letters to foreign universities along with the provisional results of undergraduate students, Delhi University will intimate the concerned student about it to enable them to apply for visas.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on September 23, when the university will give a firm date for declaration of results of final year undergraduate students. The court was informed by advocate Mohinder Rupal, representing the Delhi University, that they have received around 900 e-mails from students who are seeking admission in Indian or foreign universities for further studies. After sorting out the emails received till September 14, there are 15 and 277 students of postgraduate and undergraduate courses respectively, who are seeking admissions in foreign universities and need their results to be declared expeditiously.

The court was hearing issues being faced by students who are moving abroad for higher education. The issue cropped up during the hearing of a petition concerning OBE for final year undergraduate DU students. The varsity had earlier told the court that the results will be declared at the end of October.

