4,132 paramilitary die on duty in 3 years: MHA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 17:48 IST
A total of 4,132 paramilitary personnel died during duty between 2017 and 2019, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the deaths include gazetted officers, subordinate officers and other ranks

The highest number of personnel who died during their service period belonged to the CRPF (1,597), followed by 725 of the BSF, 671 of the CISF, 429 of the ITBP, 329 of the SSB and 381 of the Assam Rifles, he said replying to a written question.

