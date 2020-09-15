Boy drowns in Tehri Lake in Uttarakhand

A 10-year-old boy drowned in the Tehri Lake here on Tuesday, police said

Prabhat Kumar drowned in the lake at Pipalmandi in the Dharasu area of the district when he had gone along with his younger cousin to bathe in it, Dharasu Station House Officer Vinod Thapliyal said. The matter was reported to the police by the family after the younger cousin of the victim returned home and recounted the incident, Thapliyal said

Prabhat was a student of Class 3 and the only son of his parents, he said.