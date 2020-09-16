Left Menu
St Stephen's College releases its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses

This year's cut-off for the course is higher by 0.25 per cent for commerce and science students. Last year, the college had pegged the cut-off for BA(Hons) English at 98.75 per cent for commerce students, 98.25 per cent for humanities students and 98.75 per cent for science students.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 10:21 IST
The Delhi University's St Stephen's College has released its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses, with the highest cut-off being announced at 99.25 per cent for BA (Hons) Economics for students coming from commerce background. This year's cut-offs are higher than last year. In 2019, the cut-off for BA(Hons) English and BA (Hons) Economics were pegged at 98.75 per cent for students from commerce background.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics stands at 99.25 per cent for commerce students, 98.75 per cent for humanities and 98 per cent for science stream students. The cut-off for BA English (Hons) stands at 99 per cent for commerce students, 98.75 per cent for science and humanities stream students. This year's cut-off for the course is higher by 0.25 per cent for commerce and science students.

Last year, the college had pegged the cut-off for BA(Hons) English at 98.75 per cent for commerce students, 98.25 per cent for humanities students and 98.75 per cent for science students. The cut-off for BA History (Hons) stands at 99 per cent for commerce students and science stream students, and 98.25 per cent for humanities students.

The cut-off for BA(Hons) Philosophy stands at 98 per cent for commerce, 98.75 per cent for Humanities and 97 per cent science stream students. The cut-off for BSc Physics (Hons) stands at 97.66 per cent while the cut-off for BSc(Hons) Chemistry stands at 96.67 per cent.

Last year, the cut-offs for BSc Physics (Hons) and BSc Chemistry (Hons) stood at 96.66 per cent and 96.33, respectively. The cut-off for BSc(Hons) Mathematics stands at 98 per cent for commerce and science students and 96.5 per cent for humanities stream students.

In Economics, the college has put a rider that applicants need to score at least 95 per cent in mathematics to secure a seat. Those under Church of North India Delhi Diocese (CNID) and Church of North India (CNI) need to have 70 per cent marks in the subject while SC, ST and general applicants need 95 per cent in the subject.

For English honours applicants, students need to have scored 90 per cent in English Core or 85 per cent in English Elective. For the BA programme, the cut-off for students from commerce and science backgrounds stands at 99 per cent while for humanities stream students it is 98 per cent.

