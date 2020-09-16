IIT-R inks MoU with Eckovation to offer online executive programmes

Dehradun, Sep 16 (PTI) In a bid to upskill the workforce, the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has inked an MoU with online learning platform Eckovation to undertake collaboration on providing a platform for launching executive courses

The MoU was signed between Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy, IIT Roorkee dean Manish Shrikhande and founder and Eckovation chief technical officer Akshat Goel

The MoU entitles both organisations to undertake collaboration in research development and consultancy work, facilitate the exchange of academic and research materials and joint publications, cooperate in projects and research activities of mutual interest, an IIT-R press release said.