Left Menu
Development News Edition

DU cut-offs likely to go higher this year with many students scoring above 95% in CBSE exams: Officials

With the St Stephen's College pegging its highest cut-off at 99.25 pc for BA (Hons) Economics, Delhi University officials on Wednesday said cut-offs are going to be higher than last year as a large number of students have scored above 95 per cent in CBSE class 12 exams this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 19:19 IST
DU cut-offs likely to go higher this year with many students scoring above 95% in CBSE exams: Officials

With the St Stephen's College pegging its highest cut-off at 99.25 pc for BA (Hons) Economics, Delhi University officials on Wednesday said cut-offs are going to be higher than last year as a large number of students have scored above 95 per cent in CBSE class 12 exams this year. The university has received a maximum of 2,85,128 applications from CBSE Board students.

St Stephen's College released its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses on Tuesday night, with the highest cut-off being announced at 99.25 per cent for BA (Hons) Economics for students coming from commerce background. This year's cut-offs are higher than last year. In 2019, the cut-off for BA(Hons) English and BA (Hons) Economics were pegged at 98.75 per cent for students from commerce background.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics stands at 99.25 per cent for commerce students, 98.75 per cent for humanities and 98 per cent for science stream students. The cut-off for BA English (Hons) stands at 99 per cent for commerce students, 98.75 per cent for science and humanities stream students.

This year's cut-off for the course is higher by 0.25 per cent for commerce and science students. The experts said that the high cut-offs of St Stephen's College set a precedent for other colleges, indicating that the cut-offs are going to be on the higher side.

Shobha Bagai, Dean (Admissions), DU, said, "The cut-offs are likely to be announced after October 12. We have sent the schedule to the administration. The administration is waiting for the UGC calendar. We should hopefully announce the schedule for cut-offs in this week." On being asked about the probability of cut-offs being on the higher side, she said that it's not that the university will be arbitrarily increasing the cut-offs. The official said the cut-offs will be determined by the number of applicants falling in a certain bracket.

Anju Srivastava, the principal of Hindu College, said, "St Stephen's has a lot of riders and restrictions in its hand but other colleges don't. If St Stephen's which also an interview component in admissions has kept the cut-offs high, I don't see why we won't do anything similar." Explaining the procedure, Srivastava said St Stephen's cut-offs give an indication for other colleges and the cut-offs are not likely to go any lower. "We cannot have riders like St Stephen's. The university wants to keep it simple. The number of high-scorers are high and to limit the admissions we have to keep the cut-offs high," she added.

Sharing similar sentiments, Manoj Khanna, the principal of Ramjas College, said, "We will have to go by approximation. The cut-offs will be higher in the first and second lists than last year. There is a lot of unpredictability also. We cannot have over admissions considering we have to maintain social distancing also. Where will we make students sit if there are extra admissions? So cut-offs are bound to be higher." PTI SLB SNE.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's RDIF collaborates with Dr Reddy's Laboratories for Sputnik V vaccine trials, distribution: CEO

The Russian Direct Investment Fund is collaborating with Indian pharma giant Dr Reddys Laboratories to conduct clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 as well as its distribution, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday...

Fed expected to lift economic forecasts, extend vow to keep rates low

The Federal Reserve is expected to wrap up its latest policy meeting on Wednesday with somewhat rosier economic forecasts but a renewed pledge to keep interest rates low for as long as the worlds biggest economy needs to recover from its de...

Meghalaya govt withdraws odd-even rule for vehicles

The Meghalaya government on Wednesday withdrew its odd-even vehicle rationing system across the state except in the state capital, a notification issued by the Transport department said. The rule was introduced in June as a preventive measu...

SC upholds foreign tribunal award in favour of Vedanta for developing Ravva oil and gas fields

The Supreme Court Wednesday upheld the foreign arbitration tribunal award in favour of Vedanta Ltd formerly Cairn India Ltd and Videocon Industries Ltd to recover USD 476 million from the government, instead of USD 198 million capped by it,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020