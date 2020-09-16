Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huge misappropriation of funds found in audit of 6 DU colleges: Sisodia

"The Delhi government has provided enough funds to these colleges for paying the salaries but in their initial observation report, the auditors have found that those funds are being directed elsewhere rather than paying the salaries to the teachers," Sisodia said at an online press conference.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 21:53 IST
Huge misappropriation of funds found in audit of 6 DU colleges: Sisodia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Huge misappropriation of funds has been found in the audit of six Delhi University colleges who are not paying salaries to their staff citing lack of funds, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday. "The Delhi government has provided enough funds to these colleges for paying the salaries but in their initial observation report, the auditors have found that those funds are being directed elsewhere rather than paying the salaries to the teachers," Sisodia said at an online press conference. "Projected salaries for this academic year is Rs 300 crore and the Delhi government has provided sufficient funds to the colleges under the pattern of assistance. Teachers are not getting their salaries despite the Delhi government providing timely grants," he said.

"Few teachers came to meet me and shared their concerns about salary payment. They shared that there is a need of proper audit of the college funds and suspected that funds are diverted towards non-salary expenses," Sisodia said. "We wanted to get at the bottom of this, as there could be a case of fund misappropriation. Therefore, the Delhi government started a special audit of these colleges," he said.

"We asked the names of the auditors from CAG and started the process of auditing these colleges from CAG empanelled auditors. In the first week of September, six colleges were audited by them. Yesterday, we received an initial observation report from the auditors and some shocking revelations have come out," he added. The audit reports have pointed out that colleges have kept huge amount of money as fixed deposits rather than paying the salaries of their staff, he said.

Pointing out that Keshav Mahavidyalaya has Rs 10.52 crores as fixed deposit, Sisodia asked if they have so much money, why are they not paying salaries to their teachers? "The salary grant paid to the college was Rs 10.92 crores in the year 2014-15 and last year the government paid Rs 27.9 crores. Within five years, their salary grants have almost tripled. Even after receiving so much amount, they are not paying salaries to their teachers," Sisodia said. "The closing balance of Bhagini Nivedita college shows that currently they have around Rs 2.5 crore as fixed deposits in their accounts. It is surprising that they are claiming lack of funds and at the same time, not cooperating with the auditors also," he added.

The principals of the two colleges were not available for comment on the issue. "These people are playing with the lives of their own staff members. They are only focused on blaming Delhi government. Under the pattern of assistance, it is clearly mentioned that provisioning of grant will be made only on net deficit basis," Sisodia said.

"In reality, these colleges are having surplus amount and yet they are not paying the due salaries of their hardworking teachers. This is criminal and wouldn't be tolerated," he said.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

No rains in Delhi for a week, temp 4 deg C more than normal

There has been no rain in the national capital for a week even as monsoon is not over yet. Lack of rain pushed the mercury further up in Delhi on Wednesday. The maximum temperature settled at 37.9 degrees Celsius, four notches more than nor...

PCB announces stringent COVID-19 protocols ahead of domestic season

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced stringent COVID-19 protocols for the 202021 domestic season which kicks off later this month with the National T20 Championship. The PCB said squad members, match officials, duty doctors and...

Nitin Gadkari tests COVID-19 positive

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested COVID-19 positive. Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive, Gadkari tweeted.I am at present d...

New York man arrested after apartment fire; explosive materials found

A New York City man was arrested early on Wednesday after he was injured in a fire at his apartment, where authorities later found chemicals that could be used to make bombs and instructions on how to make them, police said. Marak Squires, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020