Jammu and Kashmir L-G inspects admin's efforts in providing doorstep governance to public

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary briefed the Lt governor about the coverage of beneficiaries under various schemes in the block, road development works, interventions in the education and health sector, and about public demands related to water supply and sports. Interacting with the public, Sinha underscored the commitment of the government for ensuring participatory planning and empowering the people by providing opportunities for the articulation of their demands and issues.

Basic amenities are a prerequisite for any developed and progressive society, and the administration shall ensure that the same are provided across the Union Territory within the next two years, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday. Sings made these remarks while addressing a public gathering at Khanmoh block on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The Lt governor made an impromptu visit to Khanmoh block of the district in connection with the 21-day Jan Abhiyan/ 'Awami Muhim', which is being held as a prelude to the flagship 'Back to Village-3' programme throughout Jammu and Kashmir. During the tour, he inspected the proceedings of the administration's efforts in providing doorstep governance to the public.

He also interacted with the locals availing benefits of the programme as well as the field staff of departments, enquiring about the progress on beneficiary oriented schemes in the block and the steps being taken for reaching out to the needy people by ensuring universal coverage of beneficiaries under various social assistance and welfare schemes. Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary briefed the Lt governor about the coverage of beneficiaries under various schemes in the block, road development works, interventions in the education and health sector, and about public demands related to water supply and sports.

Interacting with the public, Sinha underscored the commitment of the government for ensuring participatory planning and empowering the people by providing opportunities for the articulation of their demands and issues. He assured the people that all their issues shall be considered and addressed on merit.

"Government officials have been directed to attend weekly programme to help the PRIs and the public for formulation of plans, working out solutions for local issues, judicious use of financial resources for best possible outcomes on the developmental and socio-economic landscape," Sinha said. Responding to the public demands, the Lt governor said his vision for development is based on realistic planning backed by financial and technical aspects, and he encourages actual developmental initiatives instead of mere announcements.

He directed the Srinagar deputy commissioner to submit proposals on demands projected by the locals, including up-gradation of hospital and schools, sports grounds, water supply schemes, road development, and other demands. Sinha also asked the deputy commissioner for clearing the bottlenecks and expedite the process for the establishment of a degree college.

Addressing the youth, the Lt governor announced that a number of initiatives have been launched and many others are in pipeline for their overall development. He said the government is committed to provide the requisite hand-holding to the youth and measures for skill development are already in offing.

