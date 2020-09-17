Opposition leaders to meet prez over Delhi riots case
Opposition leaders like Congress' Ahmed Patel, CPI's D Raja, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, DMK's Kanimozhi and RJD's Manoj Jha will meet the president on Thursday to highlight their concerns over the probe into the Delhi riots, a senior leader told PTI The leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at 12:30 pm, Raja confirmed. In a recent supplementary chargesheet, the Delhi Police, citing statements of those arrested, had named Yechury along with other activists in the case.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 10:10 IST
The leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at 12:30 pm, Raja confirmed. "We will submit a memorandum regarding the Delhi police's investigation and inquiry into the Delhi riots and how they are handling the inquiry
"We will also explain to him what is happening and seek his intervention," said the CPI general secretary. In a recent supplementary charge sheet, the Delhi Police, citing statements of those arrested, had named Yechury along with other activists in the case.
