Left Menu
Development News Edition

Painting stations, carrom board part of new child-friendly COVID ward at LNJP

Television sets playing cartoons, a painting station and carrom boards will be the features of a child-friendly COVID-19 ward at the state-run LNJP Hospital. The ward has six to seven television sets which play cartoons, carrom board and a painting station so that the children can also enjoy while getting treated for the infection, officials said "It is unusual for a government set-up.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 18:24 IST
Painting stations, carrom board part of new child-friendly COVID ward at LNJP

Television sets playing cartoons, a painting station and carrom boards will be the features of a child-friendly COVID-19 ward at the state-run LNJP Hospital. The new ward based on the theme -- From Suffering to Happiness -- was inaugurated on Wednesday. The ward has six to seven television sets which play cartoons, carrom board and a painting station so that the children can also enjoy while getting treated for the infection, officials said

"It is unusual for a government set-up. We have set up a painting station for eight to 10-year-old children. This is a new concept to keep children busy. "Usually, they are sad and weeping but this will keep them happy while they are getting treated," the hospital's Medical Director Suresh Kumar told PTI

He also added that since families are not allowed inside COVID-19 wards, this will keep the children engaged.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

India's electronic component imports for 2019-20 stand at Rs 1.15 lakh cr: Dhotre

The country imported electronic components worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore in 2019-20, out of which, 37 per cent came from China, Minister of State for Communications and Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said on Thursday. The data was shared by th...

Israel, Bahrain tourism ministers speak, discuss joint ventures with UAE

The tourism ministers of Israel and Bahrain held a first publicly acknowledged phone call on Thursday and discussed possible ventures including three-way travel packages involving the United Arab Emirates, an Israeli statement said.The conv...

Mexican president says U.S. report on drugs is 'opinion'

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday described a U.S. government report on countries that produce illicit drugs, including Mexico, as opinion.It is an opinion, basically, Lopez Obrador told his regular news conference. ...

Lawyer challenges challan for not wearing mask when driving alone; HC seeks govt reply

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought a response of the Centre and AAP government on a lawyers plea challenging the Rs 500 challan issued to him for not wearing a mask while he was driving alone. Justice Navin Chawla issued notice to the Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020