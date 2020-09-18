MIT-SDE launches PG Certificate Programs for The Digital Era

The institution is now offering distance education in Digital Marketing and Business Analytics. PUNE, India, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT-SDE, a part of MIT Group of Institutions, is an elite distance education institution in India. The institution offers a unique educational program plan and well-suited delivery methodologies. Consequently, they come together to provide the best-planned distance education programs that productively connect the aptitudes gap for working experts. Up until this point, it has helped more than 5,000 such people to reshape their careers. Recently, the MIT School of Distance Education launched two PG Certificate Programs - Digital Marketing and Business Analytics. The duration of these PG Certificate Programs is 12 months. Any graduate is eligible to apply online for these certificate courses.

Post Graduate Certificate in Digital Marketing Digital Marketing is the most recent management specialization that has risen in this new digital era. Today when essentials to entertainment, everything is just a click away, a Post Graduate Certificate in Digital Marketing is a pre-essential to look for work in the ever-prospering e-commerce industry. A survey report shared on LinkedIn stated that there is a shortage of 230000 qualified people in the field of digital marketing. To deal with this steadily increasing numbers in the technology-empowered world, a significant need for such professionals has emerged. With its rich heritage in instruction, MIT-SDE has unequivocally chosen and cut this dynamic course and customized as per industry standards. Post Graduate Certificate in Business Analytics Numbers in business can speak provided one can listen. A Post Graduate Certificate in Business Analytics equips students with the right skill set that allows them to identify the data and study it to come up with the strategies to leverage the efficiency, productivity, and eliminating problems. This industry-centric course offered by MIT-SDE gives practical as well as theoretical insights about the tools and techniques making them corporate-ready.

Ranked among the 10 most promising distance education institute in India, MIT-SDE is the first institution to collaborate with smart LinkedIn Learning platforms for the students. Adding to the list, the institution has also initiated Mentor Link, which allows students to learn from the international faculty. "We at MIT-SDE endeavor to create visionary humans that can create a difference in the world. Visionary minds need what is best for them, and students at MIT-SDE learn from the best. Best is what we stand for," said Dr. Suhrud Neurgaonkar, Director, MIT School of Distance Education.

About MIT School of Distance Education MIT School of Distance Education (MIT-SDE) is an integral constituent of MAEER's MIT Pune, established in the year 2008. MAEER's MIT was founded in the year 1983 by Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad, (Founder, Executive President & Managing Trustee) along with the collective efforts of many educationists, scientists and social thinkers. MIT is among the first in professional education offering academic programs at more than 72 institutions and 4 universities across India. For more information, visit https://www.mitsde.com