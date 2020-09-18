Left Menu
Development News Edition

MIT-SDE launches PG Certificate Programs for The Digital Era

The institution is now offering distance education in Digital Marketing and Business Analytics. Recently, the MIT School of Distance Education launched two PG Certificate Programs - Digital Marketing and Business Analytics. MIT is among the first in professional education offering academic programs at more than 72 institutions and 4 universities across India.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-09-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 11:49 IST
MIT-SDE launches PG Certificate Programs for The Digital Era

The institution is now offering distance education in Digital Marketing and Business Analytics. PUNE, India, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT-SDE, a part of MIT Group of Institutions, is an elite distance education institution in India. The institution offers a unique educational program plan and well-suited delivery methodologies. Consequently, they come together to provide the best-planned distance education programs that productively connect the aptitudes gap for working experts. Up until this point, it has helped more than 5,000 such people to reshape their careers. Recently, the MIT School of Distance Education launched two PG Certificate Programs - Digital Marketing and Business Analytics. The duration of these PG Certificate Programs is 12 months. Any graduate is eligible to apply online for these certificate courses.

Post Graduate Certificate in Digital Marketing Digital Marketing is the most recent management specialization that has risen in this new digital era. Today when essentials to entertainment, everything is just a click away, a Post Graduate Certificate in Digital Marketing is a pre-essential to look for work in the ever-prospering e-commerce industry. A survey report shared on LinkedIn stated that there is a shortage of 230000 qualified people in the field of digital marketing. To deal with this steadily increasing numbers in the technology-empowered world, a significant need for such professionals has emerged. With its rich heritage in instruction, MIT-SDE has unequivocally chosen and cut this dynamic course and customized as per industry standards. Post Graduate Certificate in Business Analytics Numbers in business can speak provided one can listen. A Post Graduate Certificate in Business Analytics equips students with the right skill set that allows them to identify the data and study it to come up with the strategies to leverage the efficiency, productivity, and eliminating problems. This industry-centric course offered by MIT-SDE gives practical as well as theoretical insights about the tools and techniques making them corporate-ready.

Ranked among the 10 most promising distance education institute in India, MIT-SDE is the first institution to collaborate with smart LinkedIn Learning platforms for the students. Adding to the list, the institution has also initiated Mentor Link, which allows students to learn from the international faculty. "We at MIT-SDE endeavor to create visionary humans that can create a difference in the world. Visionary minds need what is best for them, and students at MIT-SDE learn from the best. Best is what we stand for," said Dr. Suhrud Neurgaonkar, Director, MIT School of Distance Education.

About MIT School of Distance Education MIT School of Distance Education (MIT-SDE) is an integral constituent of MAEER's MIT Pune, established in the year 2008. MAEER's MIT was founded in the year 1983 by Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad, (Founder, Executive President & Managing Trustee) along with the collective efforts of many educationists, scientists and social thinkers. MIT is among the first in professional education offering academic programs at more than 72 institutions and 4 universities across India. For more information, visit https://www.mitsde.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222429/MITSDE_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Naxals kill CAF jawan in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force jawan, who was missing for seven days, was killed by Naxals at Paddeda village of Bijapur district. The body was left by Naxals at Gangalur-Bijapur road, said the Superintendent of Police, Bijapur, Kamlochan Kashy...

PM Narendra Modi dedicates Kosi rail mega bridge to nation, inaugurates several rail projects in Bihar.

PM Narendra Modi dedicates Kosi rail mega bridge to nation, inaugurates several rail projects in Bihar....

Provide gadgets, internet pack to poor students for online classes: HC to schools

The Delhi High Court Friday directed private as well as government schools to provide gadgets and an internet package to poor students for online classes, saying the absence of such facilities prevent children from pursuing elementary educa...

Monsoon session: Mandatory daily antigen test for reporters, Parliament staff

Amid fresh cases of coronavirus among MPs, reporters and parliamentary staff entering the Parliament complex will have to undergo mandatory antigen test on a daily basis, according to a new protocol put in place. Members of both Houses are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020