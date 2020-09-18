Youth facing injustice in UP due to unemployment, poor recruitment processes: Priyanka
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday alleged that youth are facing injustice due to unemployment and poor state of recruitment processes in Uttar Pradesh. They got good marks in the exam, but were not recruited, the Congress general secretary said in a tweet. Lakhs of you are facing injustice due to unemployment and poor state of recruitment processes in UP, she alleged.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 17:25 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday alleged that youth are facing injustice due to unemployment and poor state of recruitment processes in Uttar Pradesh. She also asserted that employment was youth's right and the government will have to give it to them.
Gandhi's attack on the UP government came in a tweet following her interaction with 12,460 candidates for teacher recruitment. They got good marks in the exam, but were not recruited, the Congress general secretary said in a tweet.
Lakhs of you are facing injustice due to unemployment and poor state of recruitment processes in UP, she alleged. Also, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed senior officials to start recruitment drives in the coming three months and issue appointment letters for selected candidates in six months' time.
Reacting to the development, she said a lot of hard work goes into the preparation and selection for recruitment. After the massive "roar" of the youth, the government's waking up is a good sign, Priyanka Gandhi said in another tweet in Hindi.
"Please ensure that the deadline for the recruitment process does not turn out to be like making UP crime-free that we keep getting dates one after another," she said..
