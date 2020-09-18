Left Menu
JK Congress urges govt to put off school reopening amid rising COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Friday expressed concern over the safety of school children in view of the administration's decision to open government schools from Monday as the COVID-19 situation is at its peak, especially in Jammu region.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Friday expressed concern over the safety of school children in view of the administration's decision to open government schools from Monday as the COVID-19 situation is at its peak, especially in Jammu region. Reacting to the government move to open schools from Monday, the J&K Congress has said that the government has lagged behind in creating necessary infrastructure and facilities within time and it is one of the worst situations during the COVID-19 crisis.

The government must reconsider its decision on the opening of schools by pushing it forward for few more weeks, the party said. "The government did not bother about studies of the children as it failed to restore 4G services for over one year in the peaceful region of Jammu but at the peak of COVID in the region, it is going to open the schools. This move is likely to put their life at risks, when there are suggestions for another spell of lockdown for sometime", JKPCC Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma told reporters here.

Expressing great concern over the increasing loss of lives during the past few days due to COVID-19 and expressing solidarity with the families of the victims, Sharma said that are shocking reports of lack of adequate medical facilities in government hospitals, which is evident from the fact that all influential persons including senior officers and health officers are opting to avail treatment at private hospitals, especially at Narayana Hospital. The party also questioned the delay in the sanctioning of oxygen plants for the important hospitals in Jammu, as more than six months have elapsed since the spread of COVID-19 as requisite facilities should have been made in advance.

Even though there is a delay, right steps with such urgent measures need to be taken to meet the situation, Sharma said.

