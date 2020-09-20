SCOREBOARDPTI | Dubai | Updated: 20-09-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 21:58 IST
Scoreboard of the IPL match between DC and KXIP held on Sunday
SCOREBOARD Delhi Capitals P Shaw c Jordan b Shami 5 S Dhawan run out (Rahul/K Gowtham) 0 S Hetmyer c Agarwal b Shami 7 S Iyer c Jordan b Shami 39 R Pant b Bishnoi 31 M Stoinis run out 53 A Patel c Rahul b Cottrell 6 R Ashwin c Shami b Cottrell 4 K Rabada not out 0 A Nortje not out 3 Extras (b-1, lb-0, w-6, nb-2) 9 Total (For 8 wkts, 20 Overs) 157 Fall of Wickets: 1-6, 2-9, 3-13, 4-86, 5-87, 6-96, 7-127, 8-154 Bowling: S Cottrell 4-0-24-2, Md Shami 4-0-15-3, Chris Jordan 4-0-56-0, Gowtham 4-0-39-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-22-1. (MORE) PTI KHSKHS
