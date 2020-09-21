Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to interact with fitness enthusiasts during Fit India Dialogue

The Fit India Dialogue, which will see participation of fitness enthusiasts from all over the country, further strengthens the vision that it is the citizens who are to be credited for the success of the nationwide movement, the release added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 21:08 IST
PM Modi to interact with fitness enthusiasts during Fit India Dialogue
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with fitness influencers and citizens during a nation-wide online Fit India Dialogue which is being organised to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement on September 24.

Those who will participate in the interaction include the likes of India captain Virat Kohli and Milind Soman, besides other fitness influencers.

In the last one year since its launch, various events organised under the aegis of the Fit India Movement have seen enthusiastic participation of people from all walks of life and from across the country. The Fit India Freedom Run, Plog Run, Cyclothon, Fit India Week, Fit India School Certificate and various other programmes have seen participation of over 3.5 crore people, a press release said. The Fit India Dialogue, which will see participation of fitness enthusiasts from all over the country, further strengthens the vision that it is the citizens who are to be credited for the success of the nationwide movement, the release added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

J&K administration signs MoU with Army to operationalise Kishtwar airstrip

The Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Army signed a memorandum of understanding MoU on Monday for development and operationalisation of an airstrip in Kishtwar district, an official said. The proposal envisages that the existing heli...

414 missing people traced in Aug: Himachal DGP

The Himachal Pradesh police has traced as many as 414 missing people last month during a special month-long drive, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said on Monday. In a statement, the DGP said the traced 414 people include 111 men, 2...

Trump: Court finalists at 4 or 5, announcement by week's end

President Donald Trump says he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday, after funeral services for Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He told Fox Friends on Monday that he had a list of five finalists, probably four, and...

Biden would push for less US reliance on nukes for defence

Democrat Joe Biden leaves little doubt that if elected he would try to scale back President Donald Trumps buildup in nuclear weapons spending. And although the former vice president has not fully detailed his nuclear priorities, he says he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020