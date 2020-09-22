Left Menu
Kenya: Only tuition fees would be paid once schools reopened, says CS George Magoha

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 22-09-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 10:26 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook (george.magoha.739)

Education CS George Magoha on September 21 has assured parents that only tuition fees would be paid once schools re-opened in October 2020, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.

Speaking after a meeting with education stake holders at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, Magoha stated that no student would be sent home for fees, adding that the constitution provided that primary education is free and compulsory.

"For boarding schools, the tuition part is also free, and teachers are not animals, they are ready to listen to those parents and we should treat every case as it comes," Magoha stated.

Parents with children in private schools would however be required to pay school fees.

"If you have no fees, come back to public school, we will take your child because the government has directed that we should have 100 percent transition," he advised.

In addition, Magoha stated that 75 percent of secondary schools were day schools, hence, they were also free.

Magoha also asked teachers to report back to schools from September 28, following a directive issued by Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Nancy Macharia.

"The teachers can come the latest next week, but if you love your school and you live near there you can report starting from today.

"Due to delocalization, it is still fine if you arrive on the 28th as the last date," he stated.

