Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: UGC, CBSE directed to coordinate release of CBSE compartment exams, says Edu Min

"Chairman @ugc_india & Chairman @cbseindia29 have been directed to have a coordination meeting regarding the dates for the release of results of CBSE compartment exams in view of a pending case regarding the CBSE compartment exams in the Hon'ble Supreme Court #CBSECompartmentExam," Nishank tweeted. The top court asked CBSE and UGC to work in tandem to ensure that the careers of two lakh students giving the compartment exams, from September 22 to 29, are not jeopardized.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 20:57 IST
COVID-19: UGC, CBSE directed to coordinate release of CBSE compartment exams, says Edu Min
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@DrRPNishank)

The UGC and CBSE have been directed to have a coordination meeting for the release of CBSE class 10 and 12 compartment exams which began on Tuesday, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said. The directive by the Ministry came following concerns of delay in results hampering the prospects of undergraduate admissions for students.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court suggested that the CBSE declare the results of the compartment examinations expeditiously and asked the UGC to ensure that students get admission in colleges saying "these are exceptional times". "Chairman @ugc_india & Chairman @cbseindia29 have been directed to have a coordination meeting regarding the dates for the release of results of CBSE compartment exams in view of a pending case regarding the CBSE compartment exams in the Hon'ble Supreme Court #CBSECompartmentExam," Nishank tweeted.

The top court asked CBSE and UGC to work in tandem to ensure that the careers of two lakh students giving the compartment exams, from September 22 to 29, are not jeopardized. During the hearing, the top court earlier asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) not to declare the academic calendar till September 24 but was later told that the calendar has already been released. Taking a serious view of the release of the academic calendar, the top court has sought explanation from the UGC, to be give on Thursday, and directed that it be placed on record. As per the latest calendar, the session for freshers will begin on November 1 and the admission process will be winded up in October. The compartment examination for classes 10 and 12 began on Tuesday at 1,268 centres across the country amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board has also given a chance to class 12 students to appear for the exam if they were unsatisfied with the marks awarded to them on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the exams were cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19. However, class 10 students have not got any option to improve their performance. Over 2.3 lakh candidates are appearing for the compartment exam this year. On Tuesday, while class 10 students appeared for the Social Science exam, class 12 exams of multiple subjects were scheduled, including Political Sciences, Physics, Biology, History and Accountancy.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

New COVID-19 rules could spell last orders for some British pubs

Some pubs and restaurants already reeling from the pandemic face ruin, owners warned on Tuesday, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered them to close early for the next six months to help curb rapidly rising COVID-19 infections....

India, China agree to refrain from unilaterally changing situation on ground, stop sending more troops to frontline

India and China, which held the sixth round of Senior Commanders meeting on Monday following border tensions in eastern Ladakh, have agreed to avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments, stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from...

Samson, Smith guide Rajasthan Royals to 216/7 against CSK

Sanju Samson and skipper Steve Smith smashed quickfire half-centuries to guide Rajasthan Royals to a formidable 216 for seven against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Tuesday. Sent into bat, Rajasthan lost young opener Yashasvi J...

Bring bills for population control, uniform civil code: BJP MP in LS

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday demanded in Lok Sabha that the government bring in bills for Uniform Civil Code and population control to save the country. Speaking during the Zero Hour, Dubey said to save the country and its demography, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020