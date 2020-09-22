Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Session for freshers from Nov 1; winter, summer breaks to be curtailed

In order to compensate for the loss of academic time, the UGC has asked colleges to teach six days a week and shorten the winter break this year and the summer break next year. "The universities are requested to compensate the delay in the start of academic session in the subsequent years by curtailing the breaks/vacations so that this batch of students would get their final results for award of degree timely," the guidelines said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:05 IST
COVID-19: Session for freshers from Nov 1; winter, summer breaks to be curtailed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The delayed academic session for freshers in universities and colleges will begin from November 1, and the winter break this year, the summer vacation in 2021 and other holidays would be curtailed to compensate for the time lost, according to the University Grants Commission. The guidelines by an expert committee, set up for revising the academic calendar in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been accepted by the UGC and accordingly universities have been recommended a six-day teaching learning schedule every week.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has accepted the Report of the Committee and approved the UGC Guidelines on Academic Calendar for the First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of the Universities for the Session 2020-21," Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted. The UGC in April had released an alternative academic calendar for colleges to reopen, with guidelines on exams, mode of study and the schedule. At that time, the plan was to reopen colleges from September, but it could not materialise due to a continuing surge in coronavirus cases.

As per the revised calendar, the admission process for first year students needs to be completed by October 31 and classes for the first semester should commence by November 1. In order to compensate for the loss of academic time, the UGC has asked colleges to teach six days a week and shorten the winter break this year and the summer break next year.

"The universities are requested to compensate the delay in the start of academic session in the subsequent years by curtailing the breaks/vacations so that this batch of students would get their final results for award of degree timely," the guidelines said. "The start of the first year of the academic session 2020-2021 is delayed due to the circumstances beyond control but efforts should be made to compensate for the loss of this period by curtailing the breaks (Summer, Winter, etc). This would ensure that these students would timely complete their 3 year UG/ PG programme," the UGC guidelines said.

"All the universities may follow a six-day week pattern for the academic session 2020-21 and 2021-2022 to compensate the loss for this batch of students," it added. The UGC has said that in order to avoid financial hardship being faced by the parents due to the lockdown and related factors, full refund of fees be made on account of all cancellation of admissions or migration of students, up to November 30, 2020, for this very session as a special case.

"To be crystal clear, the entire fees, including all charges, be refunded in totality (zero Cancellation charges) on account of cancellation or migration up to November 30, 2020. Therefore, on cancellation or withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, the entire fee collected from a student will be refunded in full after deduction of not more than Rs 1,000 as processing fee," the guidelines said. Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

New COVID-19 rules could spell last orders for some British pubs

Some pubs and restaurants already reeling from the pandemic face ruin, owners warned on Tuesday, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered them to close early for the next six months to help curb rapidly rising COVID-19 infections....

India, China agree to refrain from unilaterally changing situation on ground, stop sending more troops to frontline

India and China, which held the sixth round of Senior Commanders meeting on Monday following border tensions in eastern Ladakh, have agreed to avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments, stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from...

Samson, Smith guide Rajasthan Royals to 216/7 against CSK

Sanju Samson and skipper Steve Smith smashed quickfire half-centuries to guide Rajasthan Royals to a formidable 216 for seven against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Tuesday. Sent into bat, Rajasthan lost young opener Yashasvi J...

Bring bills for population control, uniform civil code: BJP MP in LS

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday demanded in Lok Sabha that the government bring in bills for Uniform Civil Code and population control to save the country. Speaking during the Zero Hour, Dubey said to save the country and its demography, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020