Left Menu
Development News Edition

University of California system improperly admitted dozens of students, audit finds

The University of California system unfairly admitted 64 "noncompetitive" students between 2013 and 2019, the California state auditor said in a report released on Tuesday that echoed a 2019 college admissions scandal involving at least eight schools across the country. The California system admissions process "has not treated applicants fairly or consistently," auditor Elaine Howle wrote in a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom and the state legislature.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 03:42 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 03:42 IST
University of California system improperly admitted dozens of students, audit finds

The University of California system unfairly admitted 64 "noncompetitive" students between 2013 and 2019, the California state auditor said in a report released on Tuesday that echoed a 2019 college admissions scandal involving at least eight schools across the country.

The California system admissions process "has not treated applicants fairly or consistently," auditor Elaine Howle wrote in a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom and the state legislature. The network of colleges enrolls more than 280,000 students across 10 campuses. The University of California, Berkeley has historically been considered the system's most prestigious, and ranks among the best public universities in the United States.

The audit determined that 22 students had been admitted as student athletes without full qualifications, while another 42 students had been admitted at Berkeley largely because of family connections or donations. In a statement emailed to Reuters, University of California President Michael V. Drake said he took the auditor's findings "very seriously" and the university would "swiftly address" concerns raised by the report and discipline individuals involved. The system plans to review and act on the findings in the coming weeks, he said.

The audit came in the wake of 2019's college admissions bribery scandal uncovered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. More than 50 people were charged in connection with attempts to gain access to elite colleges using bribery, donations, and padded and fabricated credentials. Several students identified in that scandal had doctored athletic qualifications. The actress Lori Laughlin was sentenced in August to two months in prison and issued $150,000 in fines for her participation in the scheme by helping her two daughters fake qualifications to get into the University of Southern California.

In the California case, the state auditor found that reviewers for the University of California were inconsistent in their judgment of applicants and that oversight of the admissions process needed to be improved.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Victoria state reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Australias coronavirus hot spot of Victoria on Wednesday said new coronavirus cases nearly halved against the previous day as the state looks to ease some restrictions as early as next week.Victoria, Australias second-most populous state, r...

US House approves bill to ban imports from China's Xinjiang

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved legislation that would effectively ban imports from Chinas Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region due to the suspected use of state-sponsored forced labour there. The US bans the...

Kerala CM launches e-Challan system to avoid complaints regarding imposition of traffic fines

Modernising the traffic department, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated the e-Challan system to avoid complaints regarding imposition of traffic fines. In his inaugural address via video conferencing, the Chief Min...

Tesla's Elon Musk promises radically better electric car batteries at half the cost

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk described a new generation of electric vehicle batteries that will be more powerful, longer lasting and half as expensive than the companys current cells at Teslas Battery Day on Tuesday. Teslas new larger cylindrica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020