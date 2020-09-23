Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana govt to create citizen services management portal to provide govt services on single website

A citizen services management portal will be created to provide government services to the citizens on a single website: Minister @KTRTRS," he said on his official twitter account. Telangana stood third in the ease of doing business ranking of states for 2019 announced earlier this month.PTI SJR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:16 IST
Telangana govt to create citizen services management portal to provide govt services on single website
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana government plans to create a citizen services management portal to provide government services to citizens on a single website, State Municipal Administration, and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday. The minister held a meeting with officials of various departments to discuss the new reforms required to improve the Ease of Doing Business standards in the state.

"The new reforms will be useful for citizens in multiple ways. A citizen services management portal will be created to provide government services to the citizens on a single website: Minister @KTRTRS," he said on his official Twitter account.

Telangana stood third in the ease of doing business ranking of states for 2019 announced earlier this month.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Sudeva FC appoint Chencho Dorji as head coach

Bracing up for their maiden I-League appearance, Sudeva FC on Wednesday appointed Bhutanese Chencho Dorji as the teams head coach ahead of the upcoming season. I-Leagues newest entrant is the first team from national capital New Delhi.The l...

Finland deploys coronavirus-sniffing dogs at main airport

Finland has deployed coronavirus-sniffing dogs at the Nordic countrys main international airport in a four-month trial of an alternative testing method that could become a cost-friendly and quick way to identify infected travellers. Four do...

IDFC First Bank to launch contactless debit card transaction facility next week

IDFC First Bank on Wednesday said it will launch contactless debit card-based payment facility, SafePay, next week allowing transactions up to Rs 20,000 per day. IDFC First Bank is set to launch the digital facility that will allow payments...

UK to host "human challenge" trials for COVID-19 vaccines - FT

The UK will host clinical trials where volunteers would be deliberately infected with the new coronavirus to assess the effectiveness of experimental vaccines, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people involved in the project...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020