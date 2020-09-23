Telangana govt to create citizen services management portal to provide govt services on single website

The Telangana government plans to create a citizen services management portal to provide government services to citizens on a single website, State Municipal Administration, and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday. The minister held a meeting with officials of various departments to discuss the new reforms required to improve the Ease of Doing Business standards in the state.

"The new reforms will be useful for citizens in multiple ways. A citizen services management portal will be created to provide government services to the citizens on a single website: Minister @KTRTRS," he said on his official Twitter account.

Telangana stood third in the ease of doing business ranking of states for 2019 announced earlier this month.