Will declare 12th class compartment exam results by Oct 10, CBSE tells SC

In a relief to around two lakh students, CBSE and UGC informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that 12th class compartment exam results will be declared by October 10 and admissions to undergraduate courses will be on till the end of that month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 14:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a relief to around two lakh students, CBSE and UGC informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that 12th class compartment exam results will be declared by October 10 and admissions to undergraduate courses will be on till the end of that month. The top court was hearing a plea alleging that the future of these students was in jeopardy because by the time the results are out, the college admissions would be over.

A bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna was also informed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) that it will commence the academic calendar for undergraduate courses from October 31 and by that time the retest results will be out. The statements of the CBSE and the UGC assume significance in view of the earlier observation of the bench that they should work in tandem to ensure that the academic year of students appearing for the retest was not wasted.

It had said that the CBSE should declare the results of compartment examinations expeditiously and the UGC ensures that students get admission in colleges. Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, the top court had said that these are exceptional times and the CBSE has to take steps as the career of two lakh students is a big responsibility.

The bench then disposed of the plea filed by one Anika Samvedi seeking a direction to ensure that the academic year of these students shouldn't go waste. It had asked the UGC not to declare the academic calendar for undergraduate courses till September 24 but later got irked when informed that the calendar has been released. The top court had then sought an explanation from the UGC and had directed that it be placed on record on Thursday, that is today. On September 10, the top court had said that the CBSE would not be able to help much the students taking compartment exams for class XII this month as it would be the colleges and universities which will take their admissions for higher studies.

